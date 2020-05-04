Taco Bell employee at Temple location tests positive for COVID-19

TEMPLE, Texas – Taco Bell confirms one of it’s employees in the West Adams location tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement to FOX 44, Taco Bell says “As soon as the operator of this Temple, TX location was made aware of an employee who tested positive, the franchisee began working immediately with Taco Bell and local health officials, following all protocols established by the Bell County Health Department. The franchisee has confirmed that exposed team members have been removed from the schedule and will self-quarantine. This restaurant closed immediately for thorough cleaning and sanitizing. Ensuring the health and well being of our team members and customers is our highest priority and we encourage customers to learn more about Taco Bell’s commitment to safety on our website at www.tacobell.com/covid19update.” – Taco Bell Corp.