Targeted donation pays Copperas Cove ISD student meal debt for hundreds of kids

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Missing meals hinders children’s development and academic success, and for many low-income students, lunch might be their only meal of the day.

The Copperas Cove Independent School District provides students with a hot meal whether they have money in their accounts or not. This results in unpaid student meal debt of $20,000 to $30,000 annually, according to Director of Child Nutrition Melissa Bryan.

“At the end of the year when monies cannot be collected for this debt, the CCISD general fund normally pays those amounts to the child nutrition department due to our regulations,” Bryan said. “Since we did not make the change to free meals with the waiver until the middle of September, we had some students who had already charged meals and went into the negative (balance).”

CCISD began serving breakfast free to all students in the 2018-2019 school year and this year, due to the pandemic, was able to receive additional funding to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students through the 2020-2021 school year.

But debt remained on the books for the 2019-2020 school year and the start of this school year.

The Ted Smith Law Group recognized this need and desired to make a positive impact on the lives of students, according to Attorney Raymond Panneton. The law firm donated $5,000 to the CCISD Child Nutrition Department and challenged their clients and other law firms to donate to the cause resulting in $9,000 donated to the Angel Fund.

“Hunger knows no race. Hunger knows no socioeconomic class,” Panneton told CCISD school board members at the January meeting. “When I heard (of) this program and the wonderful work that the district does in turning no student away from a hot meal, I knew that’s what we had to invest our time and our money into.”

Bryan emphasized the debt incurred is not by students on the free and reduced meal program as they are covered through government funding. The debt is incurred by families who do not pay for their students’ meals, but have not completed the forms to qualify for free/reduced meal rates.

“By using the donated Angel funds, we were able to reduce the account balances of 208 students,” Bryan said. “Sometimes, people are asked for donations and they really do not know exactly where that money ends up. With these donations, there is an assurance that they are helping the kids, the students, the families of our community.”

“If we don’t feed these kids, they’re certainly not going to be apt to learn,” Panneton said. “So, this is an absolutely important program, and the district is doing a tremendous job with this.”

Currently, Copperas Cove ISD serves a daily average of 5,940 free meals – including both breakfast and lunch – per day. All meals are free through the end of the school year due to the pandemic. Below are the percentage of students per school who have qualified for the free and reduced meal program.

District Reduced: 10.68%

District Free: 51.06%

District Free & Reduced Total: 61.74%

