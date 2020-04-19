TASA Project begins in Copperas Cove

WACO, Texas- The City of Copperas Cove is set to begin construction of ADA compliant sidewalks along FM 116 and FM 3046.

Construction is set to begin Monday, April 20th, weather permitting.

The “Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside” (TASA) project will consist of the construction of 10’ wide ADA compliant sidewalks, ramps, driveways, railings and signage.

The sidewalks will be constructed on the east side of FM 116 from BUS 190 to Collins Avenue, where it will cross over and then continue down the west side of FM 3046 to Dennis Street.

The estimated time of completion is Spring 2021.

There will be temporary daytime lane closures and occasional nighttime closures.

Work will primarily be during the daytime, however, some work will be approved for nighttime hours.

The City and Contractor will work together to notify property owners of when work will be conducted in front of their properties.

The contractor is TTG Utilities, LP, of Gatesville, Texas.

The project estimates a cost of $960,083.25.