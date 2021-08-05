Tax-Free Weekend starts Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS – Waco stores are preparing for crowds in the next few days and getting everything ready for Tax-Free Weekend.

“We’re going to be very busy,” says Target store director Christina Ferber. “So, of course we’re filling up all of our areas for stationary school supplies and essentials.”

This weekend, you can get most school supplies, clothes, shoes and backpacks tax-free. This includes baby clothes, diapers, some athletic equipment and swimsuits – to name a few.

You can find a full list of qualifying school supplies and clothing items here.

“It’s a lot cheaper for people,” says shopper Kenneth Jackson. “There’s people that have a lot of kids, and it helps. That every little bit helps.”

Businesses which suffered during the pandemic can also benefit from this weekend.

“It does keep the people coming in to your local stores, gives them business, and helps them make money.” Jackson said.

The items must be under $100 each – but there is no limit to how much you can buy. You can buy these items in a local store, online or from a catalog seller doing business in Texas. If ordering online, the item must be ordered and paid for during the exemption period.

The sale begins this Friday, and ends Sunday at midnight.

“We’re ready for a busy weekend, and we’re expecting to see lots of people shopping for back-to-school,” Ferber said.