CENTERVILLE, Texas (FOX 44)- The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced on Monday to temporarily suspend transport of prison inmate following the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez.

According to TDCJ, Lopez killed five people in Leon County near the area where he escaped last month.

In the statement sent from TDCJ:

TDCJ has temporarily suspended the transport of inmates as the agency conducts a comprehensive review of its transportation procedures. If it becomes necessary to do a transport such as releasing or an emergency medical appointment, additional security measures will be implemented. The agency is conducting an internal Serious Incident Review and also intends to bring in an outside firm to conduct an independent review to identify factors that may have lead to the escape of Lopez.