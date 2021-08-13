Teacher Appreciation night at Fabled Bookshop and Café before school starts

WACO, Texas — Fabled Bookshop and Café held another Teacher’s Night to not only honor local educators but to help them get ready to head back into the classroom.

“This year’s been just a really tough year for teachers and they’ve had to make lots of adjustments,” Store Manager Ann Long said. “They’ve been having to juggle with whatever comes and we wanted to find a way to really honor them.”

Tonight’s teacher night at the shop was not the first of the teacher honoring events they have put on this year.

They wanted to help teachers get ready to head back into the classroom by offering sales on merchandise and a fun night out.

“It’s truly incredible being able to come to a place that many of us frequent quite often and to have them just throw an event together like this for us,” Connally High School Teacher Forrest Turman said. “And to have them just give back in ways that are just live giving honestly.”

Tonight’s event included 20 percent off purchases for education staff, free ice cream, and raffle giveaways every half hour.

The store’s main hope was to show the teachers how appreciative they are for all they’ve done before and during the pandemic.

“We would just say thank you for everything that you guys do in our community,” Long said. “We obviously do hold books and reading and storytelling very close to our heart and know that that is with a lot of educators as well.”

“Whether or not they are in the English department, they really have the opportunity to foster just imagination and creativity with the kids.”

Fabled Bookshop made sure that any teacher looking for books for their classroom would have plenty to choose from and look forward to having another event like this in the future.