Teachers and Law Enforcement Learn Skills on Assessing Threats

WACO, Texas – Educators and law enforcement from across Texas learned how to respond appropriately when threats are made.

This comes just days after the Mart Independent School District filed a complaint against the police department because of how a threat was handled.

To handle threats, instructor Lea Bauer suggests school districts should develop teams among themselves.

“It needs to be a multi-disciplinary team with members all over the school, and possibly the community,” says Bauer.

There, they can easily share information regarding students who might pose a threat. Experts say the teams should do a full investigation and decide how they’re going to handle it.

Due to the rise of mass shootings in Texas Schools in 2019, Governor Greg Abbott made the course a requirement for teachers and law enforcement.

“It’s important on different levels now. We’re in a time now where threats are getting more and more serious,” says School Safety Officer Julio Cavenas.

Bauer says schools should not immediately suspend students who make threats. Instead, they should investigate the student’s plan to prevent another attack.