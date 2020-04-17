Teachers take newer College Prep approach for seniors amid COVID-19

KILLEEN, Texas – Seniors across the country and here in Central Texas are experiencing a senior year unlike any before.

Teachers like Coach Central Hicks are on the front lines helping them navigate through it hearing the concern first-hand.

“Uncertainty really hit them hard, because senior year lasts nine weeks – everything after Spring Break, we have prom, graduation, track season, baseball season softball, soccer, all of those things are still happening,” Hicks said.

Coach Hicks, who’s the father of a graduating senior himself, says while he understands the uncertainty, he’s sharing that the bigger picture, the path forward, is what’s most important.

“Let’s talk about your college plans. Have you gotten everything secured? Have you taken care of all of your applications? Have you done all of the scholarships because those things are still going,” said Hicks.

Like many of his colleagues, he’s taking his college prep classroom outside of its normal setting, by hosting an Instagram Live session where students could get some of their concerns addressed.

“Students were just asking question after question about so many different things, from graduation to financial aide, to logging in properly, etc. And they just kept coming with questions and answering each other, and I was answering them. It was an amazing experience,” Hicks said.

He says this won’t be the last time sharing that it’s important to reach students in today’s climate on their common platforms, all while getting parents involved in process as well.

“What we’re doing is getting into where they have already been comfortable, so it’s a really different dynamic. I’m excited about what I see parents doing, because parents are really jumping in and giving their all,” said Hicks.

Those parents and teachers are working together on the same page, sending the same message.

“For the students to focus on their resiliency and their grit and to not give up, to realize there’s another side of this, and we’re going to make it together,” Hicks said.