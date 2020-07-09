Teachers voice concerns regarding school re-openings

KILLEEN, Texas – While state and federal officials are pushing to re-open schools this fall – after being shut down since March, teachers are voicing their concerns.

From President Trump’s twitter account to briefings at the White House, the language regarding returning to school is the same across the board.

“It’s very clear that kids have got to go back to school. We must rise to the challenge of educating all children,” said Betsy Devos, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.

Devos expressed an urgent need to return to school for students and teachers, and the Texas Education Agency handed down their guidelines for a safe return to on-campus instruction on Tuesday.

But Rick Beaule, the president of the Killeen Educators Association, after talking with several teachers in the region, isn’t on board with the plan so far.

“They’re concnered. They’re worried. They’re upset. They don’t feel listened to. They’re not addressed. They’re not even mentioned,” Beaule said.

Beaule says the state agency’s proposed policies for schools and the adopted practices for themselves are inconsistent.

“When you have the governor’s mansion that’s not open, the TEA that’s working virtually until January, but teachers are expected to go into schools. That’s a problem. Why they’re able to not go into their buildings, but we have to,” he said.

Beaule normally speaks on behalf of the Killeen Educator’s Association, but this hits home for him because while he loves teaching, he is also immunocompromised.

According to the CDC, people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of getting severely sick.

“I’m a Type II Diabetic. And so, I am considered to be immunocompromised, because diabetics are also considered to have a variety of potential underlying health conditions that are associated with high risk of contracting COVID,” Beaule said.