Teen arrested for drunken hit-and-run

Local

A 17-year-old from Bryan was behind bars on Saturday for driving drunk and hitting someone.

Police say the hit-and-run happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the intersection of Texas Avenue and University Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Officers with the College Station Police Department located the vehicle and attempted to arrest the driver, Pedro Puga.

He was arrested after taking the officers on a short foot chase.

Puga is being held on a $26,000 bond at the Brazos County Jail.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

