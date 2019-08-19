Teen arrested in school threat

The source of a threat against a College Station area high school has been traced resulting in the arrest of one juvenile suspect.

College Station police reported getting calls shortly after 8:00 p.m. Saturday regarding a threatening social media post regarding a local high school.

Officers were able to trace the source of the post to a location within the city limits and made the arrest.

The juvenile, whose identity is not being released, was being held Monday on a charge of terroristic threat.

The charge in this case is a third degree felony.

Police say there is no danger to the public from the incident.

Police issued a statement saying the College Station Police Department and the School Resource Unit with the Brazos County Sheriff Office remain vigilant against all threats against area schools. Investigation into this incident continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.