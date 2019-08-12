Teen dead after shooting on Fiesta Oak Drive in Killeen

Killeen police say a 17-year-old is dead following a Sunday night shooting.

About 11:37 p.m. police were called to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights after the gunshot victim arrived.

Officers learned on arrival that the male victim was shot in the 5300 block of Fiesta Oak Drive in Killeen.

Other officers went to that location and located what they determined to be the actual crime scene.

The victim, since identified as 17-year-old Jacques Lee Jackson was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:38 a.m. Monday