LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Teen dead after shooting on Fiesta Oak Drive in Killeen

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Killeen police say a 17-year-old is dead following a Sunday night shooting.

About 11:37 p.m. police were called to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights after the gunshot victim arrived.

Officers learned on arrival that the male victim was shot in the 5300 block of Fiesta Oak Drive in Killeen.

Other officers went to that location and located what they determined to be the actual crime scene.

The victim, since identified as 17-year-old Jacques Lee Jackson was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:38 a.m. Monday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests