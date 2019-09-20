Teen held in Hewitt assault, others sought

Hewitt Police report an 18-year-old girl was being held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as they continued their investigation into the beating of a man that occurred back on September 6.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Alexis Lemay Benson with Hewitt Police Department spokesman Tuck Saunders saying other arrests and charges are pending in the case.

Police were called to the 600 block of North Hewitt Drive at 12:53 a.m. September 6 regarding a disturbance.

On arrival they found a male victim had been assaulted by multiple persons using various non specified objects as weapons.

The victim was described as having bruises over most of his body and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital for treatment.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Benson who was arrested Thursday.

Others are still being sought.

Citing the fact that the investigation is still open, the circumstances and motives for the assault were not being released pending further arrests.