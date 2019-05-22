Teen indicted in two armed robberies

A 17-year-old Harker Heights resident has been indicted by a Bell County Grand Jury on two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with two April robberies.

Quinton Ford and a 16-year-old whose name was not released because of his juvenile status were arrested in connection with the two robberies, with police saying they might have actually stopped a third that may have been in the works.

Bond was set at $205,000 for Ford after he was booked into the jail.

At about 11:55 p.m. on Sunday April 29, officers were sent to Sam’s Food Mart in the 2300 block of Indian Trail on a robbery call.

While responding to the call, officers were given descriptions of the robbers, with one wearing blue jean shorts and a white muscle shirt with a white shirt covering his face.

The second man was described as wearing a black shirt with blue jeans and also with a white shirt covering his face.

The store clerk said one of them had displayed a knife during the robbery.

At 12:06 a.m. on Monday, April 30, police were told about a second robbery – with that one being at the CEFCO in the 900 block of Indian Trail.

The victim gave the same description, with a knife also being used in the second robbery.

While still working the first two robberies, police were called about what were described as suspicious persons at the Knight’s Food Mart in the 700 block of East Knight’s Way.

The descriptions provided were the same as in the two earlier robberies.

Officers quickly responded and located two men trying to leave the area in a vehicle.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped and both the driver and passenger bailed out and ran away.

Officers detained one of the men after a short foot chase, and the second man was found a short time later hiding in the backyard.