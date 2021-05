Belton,TX – The Belton Fire Department is investigating a fire overnight that injured a 16-year-old boy.

The fire started in a house in the 800 block of W. 1st Ave. Firefighters responded to the scene after a 9-1-1 call at 3:22 a.m. The home was fully engulfed when they arrived.

When the fire started, two people were inside the home, one of which suffered third degree burns to his face and hands. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

The fire started in the back of the home.