Teenage girl struck and killed by train in Bellmead

A 14-year-old girl is dead after a train hit her this morning in Bellmead, according to Union Pacific and Bellmead Police.

It happened near the intersection of Airbase Road and East Wheeler around 8 a.m. Union Pacific says the incident did not occur at a crossing.

Bellmead Police Department says the teen was attempting to cross the railroad tracks. Witnesses say she fell and that is when the train hit her.

The teen’s name has not been released at this time.

La Vega ISD announced Wednesday that the teenager is a ninth-grade student at the high school and that she was a member of the Junior ROTC. Counselors are currently on-site to provide support for students and staff, and will continue to be there as long as needed.

The district is telling parents that if their children are exhibiting any of the following signs, to please contact a school counselor, administrator, or therapist:

● Restlessness, nervous behavior

● Trouble concentrating (for many days/weeks after the incident)

● Difficulty sleeping, frequent nightmares (for extended periods after the incident)

● Fear of being alone

● Repeatedly asking questions

● Concentrating/re-living previous losses and/or tragic events

● Change in eating or sleeping habits

● Loss of interest in activities that he or she previously found pleasure in doing

● Significant changes in grades

Arrangements and ways to support the family will be released soon.

Bellmead Police are investigating the incident and the Medical Examiner’s Office in Dallas will perform an autopsy.