LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – A Lampasas County vehicle accident has resulted in the death of a teenager.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a major crash between two vehicles at US-190 at CR-3080, about three miles west of Kempner. A 2012 Ford Fusion passenger car – operated by 17-year-old Maryangela Cheyenne Williams, of Kempner – was traveling westbound on the shoulder of US-190.

Williams was approaching the intersection of CR-3080 with her right turn signal activated. A 2021 Freightliner cement truck – operated by a 56-year-old male from Copperas Cove – was traveling westbound in the outside traffic lane, approaching the Ford from the rear.

Williams made an unsafe turn to the left, crossing into the path of the Freightliner. The driver of the Freightliner made an attempt to avoid the collision – however, collided with the Ford.

Williams was pronounced dead on scene by the Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman. The 17-year-old passenger in the Ford was air evacuated to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, and was in listed in stable condition with incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Freightliner suffered non-incapacitating injuries, and was not transported.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety