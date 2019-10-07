Temple assault suspect arrested

TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Police Department reports arresting a suspect in an August assault.

On August 29th, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of South Fifth Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived and made contact with a woman who advised she was assaulted by her boyfriend. Officers observed bruises on the victim’s body.

The woman said the suspect kicked in her door and assaulted her. Officers did observe damage to the door.

It was also discovered the victim had an active emergency protective order against the suspect.

On August 30th a warrant was issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Bonanaza Aviles. Aviles was arrested October 6th for burglary of a habitiation with intent to commit assault. He was also being held on a charge of violation of a protective order with two previous convictions and cruelty to non livestock animals.

His bond is set at $260,000.