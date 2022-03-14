TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Bible Church is using it’s ministry to help people in Ukraine daily with food, aid and hope from scripture.

Lead Teaching Pastor Chase Bowers says war can not stop their relationships with their friends in Ukraine because they share a bond in God that can not be broken.

“This relationship is going to continue,” Bowers said. “We will continue to love them and encourage them as long as we have breath.”

For over 30 years, Temple Bible Church has maintained a partnership with seven churches and a seminary located in Kyiv.

Now with the invasion the country is experiencing, the church along with the sister churches in Ukraine are working with people who have evacuated the country to Poland and people who are still there.

“We are working with people in Country who are pastors and their wives who have chosen to stay in country. They are serving people, they are doing evacuations from communities that are not that safe, into communities and areas of the country that are safer,” Bowers said.

He says once they get to the safer countries they are providing them with food, aid and hope from scriptures.

The church has been in contact with the people in Ukraine through social media messages.

“They are certainly heartbroken that their nation is being destroyed through this invasion,” Bowers said. “At the same time this is people with a really strong faith in God and trust in God. So they are really confident that God is with them.”

All donations collected the church will go to a Ukraine relief fund at 100 percent.

They have also been working with organizations in Europe to get small amounts of food in the country periodically.

Bowers says the people of Ukraine are thankful to know that people are standing with them through this difficult season, and it won’t stop now.

“When this war is over because it will be over one day. We will be back in Ukraine to help rebuild, to help encourage them and to remind them that we were with them then,” Bowers said.

The church says prayer is one of the many ways the community can support during this time, because prayers from the U.S can still reach Ukraine.

To contribute to the relief fund you can visit this link on the church website.