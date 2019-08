TEMPLE, Texas – The S 31st Street drive-thru only Chick-Fil-A in Temple is closing down.

The first drive-thru only location in Texas is closing after 25 years of open doors. So why did the chicken cross the road?

To get to the other side of 31st!

The new location is going to be at the old El Chico location. This new Chick-Fil-A’s opening date is set for September 12.