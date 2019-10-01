Temple Community Mourns After Tragedy

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple community is mourning after police found two children dead in a home on Monday afternoon.

“I cannot believe what I seen, what happened. I come in here a while ago, and I just start crying,” says Lasaro Cortez.

Cortez has worked in the neighborhood for the past eight years. He says he spoke with the family once, offering them to mow their lawn.

“I talked to her for a little while. They had the mother and the daughter over there. They looked very nice, very friendly,” Cortez says.

Temple Police discovered the bodies during a welfare check. They also found two other children, both now with Child Protective Services.

At the time, a woman was inside the home. Officers described her as incoherent.

Neighbors created a makeshift memorial filled with roses and bears.

Cortez says he feels guilty and wished he could have saved the family.

“At least I could’ve tried. I could’ve telled em, ‘Ma’am, do you know Jesus? You ever want to go to church?’ But I didn’t,” Cortez adds.

Temple Police tells FOX44 News an autopsy is currently underway. The names and ages of those children have not yet been released.