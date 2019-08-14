Temple FD: extension cord causes house fire

Temple firefighters say improper use of an extension cord caused a house fire Wednesday morning.

They say the fire started in the back bedroom of the house at 1921 Linwood Road around 11:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the home, they saw some light smoke. They were able to contain the fire to the bedroom.

All five people in the house got out before firefighters got to the scene. They will need a new home for the time being. The fire did roughly $20,000 in damage.

It took firefighters less than fifteen minutes to put the fire out. Temple EMS, Police, and Oncor Electric all responded and helped the fire department.