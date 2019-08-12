Temple Fire and Rescue PIO retiring after 37 years

TEMPLE, Texas – A long-time employee of Temple Fire and Rescue is retiring at the end of this week.

Thomas Pechal is the department’s Public Information Officer, and has worked for the department for 37 years.

“I’m looking forward to retiring,” Pechal says. “I’m at peace with the decision. I’m going back to school to work on some degrees safety and environmental-related, so I’m really excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with that.”

We here at FOX44 News would like to wish Pechal the very best!