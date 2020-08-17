Temple Fire and Rescue respond to garage fire Sunday afternoon

TEMPLE, Texas – At 3:50 PM Sunday afternoon, Temple Fire and Rescue, responded to reports of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage at 5405 Sandstone Dr.

Crews entered the garage, and quickly extinguished the flames. With the fire being called under control at 4:19 PM. All occupants were able to evacuate the house without injury. Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 8 Firefighting units, and 22 personnel. Also on scene were Temple Police Dept, and Temple EMS.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation at this time.