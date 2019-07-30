LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Temple Fire Department to train with new swift water rescue boat

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Temple Fire department has purchased a swift water rescue boat using a $20,000 grant from State Farm. Tomorrow, technicians will be training with the boat at Cedar Ridge Park to unveil it to the public.

The 14’ boat with 40 horsepower motor will allow Temple firefighters to safely and quickly rescue people trapped in swift water situations.  The department will not have to wait on a neighboring department for their rescue boat and can assist other fire departments with swift-water rescues should the need arise.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests