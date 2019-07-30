Temple Fire Department to train with new swift water rescue boat

Temple Fire department has purchased a swift water rescue boat using a $20,000 grant from State Farm. Tomorrow, technicians will be training with the boat at Cedar Ridge Park to unveil it to the public.

The 14’ boat with 40 horsepower motor will allow Temple firefighters to safely and quickly rescue people trapped in swift water situations. The department will not have to wait on a neighboring department for their rescue boat and can assist other fire departments with swift-water rescues should the need arise.