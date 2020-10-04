Temple Fire & Rescue respond to apartment fire

Temple, TX – Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire around 4:36 pm at 4802 S 31st Street, at the Apple Creek Apartments.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the south side of Building #3.



Firefighters were able to evacuate all residents from the building. With a total of 8 apartment units being displaced. There were no injuries reported to any of the occupants at this time. A firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation. His condition is not yet known.



Temple Fire & Rescue responded with a 2-Alarm response. This mean 8 firefighting apparatus, and 21 personnel, were on scene of the incident. Also on scene were Temple PD, and Temple EMS.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.