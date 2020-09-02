Temple fire sends two to the hospital

Two people were sent to the hospital with what were described as life threatening injuries after they were rescued from a burning home in Temple.

Fire and rescue personnel were sent to 902 South 21st Street at 3:22 a.m. Wednesday with the first arriving crews finding heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the residence.

The fire was knocked down quickly, but as firefighters were working, they found two occupants had been home and unable to escape the house.

Their condition was not available early Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A passerby had noticed the fire and called 911.