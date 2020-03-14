Temple Firefighters extinguish house fire on S. 4th St

Breaking News
TEMPLE, TX – Temple Fire and Rescue extinguished a house fire Saturday afternoon.

It happened at 2:18 pm on 1008 S. 4th Street.

Firefighters arrived to find a single story, vacant structure with heavy smoke and flames showing.

The first arriving units used defensive tactics to quickly extinguish the blaze, and the fire was reported under control at 2:32 pm. 

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 9 units, and 21 personnel.

Also on scene were Temple Police Dept, and Temple EMS. Firefighting activities are on going at this time, leaving this section of S. 4th Street temporarily closed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation through the Fire Marshal’s Office.

