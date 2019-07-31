Temple firefighters train with new rescue boat

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Fire Department puts its new Swift Water Rescue Boat on full display!

Firefighters practiced operating the boat and victim rescues on Lake Belton Wednesday afternoon.

“This just gives us one of those tools to be safer and to serve our community better and keep our whole community safer,” says Jonathan Christian, Fire Department Training Chief.

Training involved the new boat in addition to boats from Belton and their rescue trainer from Oklahoma City.

Nine Temple firefighters trained to drive the boat, and operators practiced rescuing a victim and taking sharp turns which are necessary in fast-moving water.

“This is to get those drivers capable of operating the boat, getting it trailered, getting it in the water, running it, operating it, driving it, that’s the biggest thing,” Christian says.

The new rescue boat was bought with the help of a $20,000 State Farm grant.

“There is a lot of flash flooding in Central Texas, and we talked for about an hour and a half to two hours about what we need and what it would mean to the community. I said, ‘Absolutely. I’m on board if it makes the community safer.’ Because that is what State Farm is about – safer communities. I’m on board. Let’s do it,” says Gina Wilkens, State Farm Public Affairs Specialist.

Instead of having to send someone to wade out to people stuck in rushing water, the firefighters have a safer option.

“It’s a whole lot easier and safer to go up in the boat and get up next to the car, transfer them over to the boat, and then bring them back. We don’t have to actually put anybody in the water,” Christian says.

Not only will the department not have to wait on boats from neighboring stations for a rescue, but now they can also help out other communities who do not have a boat yet.

