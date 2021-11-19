Temple Football Sendoff

TEMPLE, Texas – It was an exciting send off for the Temple High School Wildcats this afternoon.

The school band, cheerleaders, and drill team were all in attendance. The send off replaced Thursdays planned community pep rally.

Proud parents were also there, cheering on their team.

“A great thrill just to be here and make it this far is a big accomplishment, so hoping for many more to come. Good luck guys, go get them!”

The area round playoff game will feature the wildcats facing Rockwall Health High School, at Burleson Independent School District stadium tonight at 7:30 p.m.