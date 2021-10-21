Temple furniture manufacturer faces large OSHA fine

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed just over $249,000 in fines be levied against Mooreco Incorporated, a Temple company that makes furniture for schools, businesses and government agencies.

A statement released by the agency said that responding to a complaint, the OSHA investigation on April 20, 2021, found an employee suffered and injury when their hand was caught in a machine.

OSHA said the employee`s injury occurred while feeding raw materials into a process line that glues furniture parts.

OSHA said that inspectors determined that the company removed guarding and failed to follow hazardous energy control procedures to prevent sudden machine start-up or movement during maintenance and servicing.

Following the inspection, OSHA cited the company for three repeat violations related to energy control and two serious violations for failing to follow lockout/tagout procedures and provide machine guarding to protect workers from the moving parts. MooreCo Inc. faces $249,657 in proposed fines.

OSHA cited the company for similar violations in 2015 and 2018.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA`s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Founded in 1985 and rebranded as MooreCo Inc. in 2007, the company designs and manufactures furniture for commercial use in offices, schools and other locations, as well as custom project design. Its clients include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, NASA, Amazon and Apple.