Temple High School teacher charged with improper relationship with student

Temple police have arrested a former Temple High School teacher on charges of improper relationship with a student.

Seanna Kathleen Williams, 35, was booked into the Bell County Jail with bond set at a total of $150,000 for two charges.

Temple police had gotten the case on April 9 when they were made aware of a possible relationship.

As the Criminal Investigation Division went to work on the case, they immediately notified the school district of the allegation.

Police took their findings to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office who conducted a review and presented the facts to the Grand Jury on Wednesday.

The Grand Jury handed down indictments for two counts and she was arrested.