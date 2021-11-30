Temple High theatre students win big at state competiton

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple High School Theatre Arts Department attended the Texas Thespian Contest in November and ended up with 23 of it’s students receiving superior ratings on their performances, which qualified them for the national competition.

“I’m always very proud of our kids,” Fine Arts Director Natasha Tolleson said. “We put a lot of work into what we do. Into our performances, into our design work, into our technical work.”

“I remember when we heard Temple High School and where it was, you or I were like, oh my gosh,” Student Michelle Boyles said. “And we’re freaking out and we we had to go off stage and get our or it was it was really made me feel very happy about my team because we accomplish something together and we we were successful.”

For the students behind the scenes, it’s more than just rehearsals to make top marks.

Many of the students spent weeks planning out their projects, from certain lighting designs and sound decisions, to figuring out what makeup works for specific actors.

“I first had to think about my actors, I had a headshot of everybody that I decided to do,” Makeup Design Student Emily Perkins said. “And there were a variety of different ethnicities, so I decided which design would go best for each. I did Lion King because as our upcoming show. So I did not. I had to make sure that all of my makeup and colors corresponded with the show and their complexion.”

With all this work, it has helped some of the students figure out their path after high school.

“It’s what I want to do,” Stage Manager Kelsei Seiter said. “You know, it’s my passion. At first, I didn’t think that I wanted to be a stage manager or do that for the rest of my life, but being pushed into it. I love all the aspects that come with it.”

The students will not be attending the national competition due to a change in location but congratulations to them for ranking superior in all aspects of theater.