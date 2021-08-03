Temple holds monthly Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission meeting

TEMPLE, Texas – The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission Group members were made aware that several members in the community were not feeling welcomed in the City of Temple.

As a way to resolve this issue, they discussed how other cities are adding signs to make more people feel welcome.

“One person asked, ‘Is there a possibility of us doing this here in Temple?’ And I said, ‘Well take some pictures and bring it down, and we’ll discuss it with the commission,'” says Commission Board member Bennie Walsh.

Throughout the year, the City of Temple displayed signs in the downtown area to make people feel welcome.

“This will help to try to welcome people to Temple, you know? You see the doctors’ signs, so I know that makes the doctors feel welcomed. We want everybody to feel welcomed,” says Walsh.

As a way to engage the community, Commission Board members are including small local businesses in their process.

“We need to reach out to the community. Especially the businesses that are coming here, and make them feel like they’re part of the community,” says Walsh.

T-Town owner Marquita Frank was one of the elected businesses to take part.

“The support from the city is probably the most crucial thing in keeping small businesses not just afloat, but to help them thrive,” Frank said.

Frank says she is already seeing positive feedback from this action.

“Downtown has a huge diversity, and that’s what I think Temple and downtown Temple, they want to show that we’re very diverse. And we are,” says Frank.

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission Group members still need to work on the logistics on this project before they present it to the City of Temple. In the September meeting, they will go over the topic again and possibly vote whether or not to add more signs to the downtown Temple area.