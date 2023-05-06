Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police Officers are investigating an overnight robbery that took place in the 200 block of South 12th Street.

Officers learned about the robbery at 1:11 a.m. Saturday morning. The homeowner told them the robber came into the home, threatened them with a firearm, and then left with some money.

The victim claims to know the suspect, according to officers, and is helping them find the person.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.