Temple ISD and Belton ISD finalize in-person graduation plans

BELL COUNTY, Texas – “Stage, Cap and Gowns, Diploma, Walk and Parade,” Belton High School’s Principal listed, discussing top priorities mentioned by seniors and their families.

Those are some of the elements kept in mind as leaders from the Temple and Belton Independent School Districts announced their graduation plans for the senior class of 2020.

Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott characterized their plans as both good and bad news for seniors and their familes.

Temple ISD, like Belton ISD, is going forward with an in-person graduation while adhering to the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

“Having our parents and the families being able to participate with ther graduate and living that experience by walking on the stage and handing their kid their diploma and taking photos on the field meant the world to us,” said Ben Smith, Principal of Belton High School.

Temple ISD, however, will only distribute two tickets per graduate, while Belton ISD will limit each graduate to five family members.

“With the ticket system, no student, no staff member, including myself, and no guest, will be permitted to enter Crusader Stadium without a ticket for any reason whatsoever,” said Dr. Ott.

The Belton HS seniors’ graduation will be held on June 18th at Tiger Field. Under their plan, students will arrive at scheduled times and administrators predict the entire process will take about 20 minutes per family.

Temple seniors will graduate at UMHB’s Crusader Stadium on June 12 at 7:30 pm.

The district will also release a virtual graduation video at the same time as the in-person graduation so family members and friends unable to attend can still participate.

The actual ceremony can be viewed on the City of Temple’s cable TV channel.

Officials advise graduates and their families to wear gloves and face coverings to ensure safety for all who attend.