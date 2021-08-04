Temple ISD asking for community input on bond election

TEMPLE, Texas – The Citizen Advisory Committee for the Temple Independent School District has been working to be transparent with people in the community and including them each step of the way – which means asking for their input on the 2021 bond election.

“We had over a hundred folks show up at each meeting, but we had over 300 respondents,” says Temple superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott.

Folks in the Temple community were asked to fill out a survey about what is most important to them.

“Basically, that information, the results will show how each package is viewed by the community,” says Dr. Ott.

Everyone in the community is able to fil out the survey.

“We’ve had kids fill in the surveys, and I had an eight-year-old tell me that she wanted in and completed it. Can she vote? No. But you know what? It’s her school,” says Dr. Ott.

There are two potential packages – both include: growth and capacity, safety and security, FMP project improvements, and equity in programs. The bigger one is called “reduced scope,” and would result in an average tax increase of around $125 per year for homeowners.

“‘Reduced scope’ means that we kept all the projects, but we went in and we whittled down the scope of certain projects, so we can go under the community number of $185 million,” says Dr. Ott.

This means looking at what schools need to be worked on more, and to use the funds there.

“The other one, we just drew a line under projects that rated under 3.5 and left those off, so that’s a reduced project,” says Dr. Ott.

The Citizen Advisory Committee looked at the rating from the previous meeting. Based off of the ratings, five projects were reduced in scope in the first package, and seven projects were left off in the second package.