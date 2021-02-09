Temple ISD declares list of legislative priorities for 87th session

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District’s Board of Trustees considered and approved five legislative positions and priorities at Monday night’s board meeting.

Trustees are calling for the expansion of the Individual Graduation Committee provision for

the 2020-21 school year for graduating seniors, preservation of current public education funding levels of House Bill 3 provided during the 86th session, creation of a new local accountability system, alignment of STAAR testing with federal accountability standards, and funding of schools based on total student enrollment instead of attendance.

Several proposed bills in the ongoing 87th Texas Legislative Session have the potential to impact funding and accountability for school systems across the state.

Support for utilizing a funding model based on average student enrollment instead of the current basis of average daily attendance also appears to be gaining momentum after House Bill 1246 was filed last week.

Local elected officials have solicited feedback on these topics from Temple ISD, and district leadership has been in regular contact with them.

For more information on the 2021 Temple Independent School District Legislative Positions & Priorities, you can view the document below:

Source: Temple Independent School District