Temple ISD students get ready for the workforce

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District offers over a dozen opportunities for students to get hands-on experience in the work field.

“We’re really a true school-to-work focus type of program,” says Denise Ayres, the Director of Career and Technical Education at Temple High School.

The skills students learn in the classroom will be able to be taken and used in the work field, with the help of partnerships with local businesses.

“Many of our partners allow students to go to their places of work to be able to have that hands-on real-world workforce learning,” says Ayres.

Temple High School senior Johny Donoso has been part of the Wildcat Workforce, and says he’s been enjoying every moment of it.

“Great opportunity, you know? So we don’t have to worry about it in college or anything like that is a great opportunity to get a step ahead, which every kid wants. Especially in this period of time in our lives,” Donoso says.

Last year, over 150 students earned certifications in their career paths. Donoso and Kobe Smith were in this group, getting their 9-1-1 dispatcher certifications at the age of 16.

“It’s actually very exciting that I already have that out the way. I believe that it actually helped me in the future, when I’m trying to get a job in the law field,” Kobe says.

Their criminal justice teacher Krystal Battreall couldn’t be more proud of her students.

“At the end of the day, we want the kids to have the experience. Because that’s what will make them better police officers when they grow up,” Battreall says.