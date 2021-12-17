TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott has been nominated to join the National Center for Education Research and Technology (NCERT). NCERT is a membership by invitation, for a group of superintendents who have demonstrated themselves to be exemplary performers in the superintendency and education-related industries.

The goal of NCERT is to network the country’s top creative and innovative superintendents with other superintendents. NCERT’s National Board has limited superintendent membership to a maximum of 90 of the 18,000 superintendents in the country.

NCERT offers superintendent members two executive conferences each year, plus a summer leadership summit. In addition to networking with the best superintendents in the country, conference programs are designed to bring cutting-edge ideas and strategies to members, particularly in leadership, educational research, and technology, focusing on important issues, including student success, emotional learning, mental health, and school safety. Their professional development focus areas are modified as the issues facing superintendents evolve.

“It is an honor for Temple ISD to be recognized as a leader in innovation,” Ott said. “I am excited about this opportunity to learn from and with school district leaders from across the country. I am grateful to be nominated.”

“The invitation for Dr. Ott to join NCERT is just further proof that he is in an elite category of dynamic, innovative, and talented leaders,” said Dan Posey, president of the TISD board of trustees. “He has demonstrated this at the local, regional, and state level and we are proud that he will now represent Temple ISD at the national level as well.”

NCERT members are a special family and a powerful network for superintendents. NCERT members periodically select, guide and contribute to educational research projects.

For more information, you can go to NCERT’s official website.