Temple man caught with ID’s for 28 people

Temple police report arresting a man found with identifying information for 28 people.

Everette Manuel Portis was originally stopped by officers about 11:00 a.m. Thursday after he was seen walking out in the street where a sidewalk was provided.

It was first found that he had an outstanding arrest warrant for theft, but when officers began to inventory his property as he was being taken into custody they found much more.

Temple police spokesman Chris Christoff said in addition to his own ID, Portis was carrying identification information for 28 other people.

This included such things as ID cards, debit cards, social security cards and other forms of identification that could make those people vulnerable to identity theft.

In addition to the outstanding theft warrant, Portis was taken to the Bell County Jail on a charge of fraudulent possession of identifying information.

He remained in jail Friday.