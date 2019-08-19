Temple man charged with assaulting two women

A 26-year-old Temple man has been arrested, accused of assaulting a mother and daughter.

Mitchell Franklin Titus was booked into the Bell County Jail Sunday.

Temple Police Department Spokesman Cody Weems said officers were called to a location in the 3000 block of West Adams just before noon Sunday on an assault call.

When officers got there, they found one victim who told officers she had gotten into an argument with a man, later identified as Titus, that turned physical with the man starting to assault her.\

The victim’s mother attempted to intervene and was knocked to the floor and assaulted as well.

Both victims were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Police located Titus and took him into custody.