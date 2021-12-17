TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple’s Housing and Community Development Department has launched its inaugural Neighborhood Leadership Academy. The 24-week training program will develop 15 Temple residents into neighborhood leaders.

“The curriculum is designed to cultivate knowledgeable advocates that are empowered to build thriving neighborhoods. These leaders will graduate with the tools to make real change in our community,” said Director of Housing and Community Development Nancy Glover. “While it is not a required commitment, we hope to identify aspiring neighborhood champions to lead new neighborhood coalitions throughout the community.”

Participants will receive leadership training and education on community resources offered by local government and non-profit agencies. The program culmination will include a completion of a tactical urbanism project and City Council recognition.

The application submission deadline is Friday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. All City of Temple residents are eligible to apply.

The applications are available on this Temple website.

For more information, call the Housing and Community Development Department at 254-298-5999.