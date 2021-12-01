Temple PD Arrests Escaped Man Hiding in Trunk

TEMPLE, Texas – A 35-year-old man who escaped from police custody in transition from the emergency room to the patrol officer’s vehicle is in custody.

On November 17, 2021, officers located Thomas Clay Finto in the 600 block of S. 11th St. Officers knew that Finto had a felony warrant for theft and sought to arrest him.

Finto ran from officers, displayed a knife, and physically resisted efforts to take him into custody. He escaped from officers after he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital for medical evaluation prior to being transported to the Bell County Jail.

On November 22, 2021, a warrant was obtained for charging Finto with escape.

On December 1, 2021, the Temple Police Department received information with details of Finto’s current location.

At around 9 a.m. today, officers located Thomas Clay Finto hiding in the trunk of a vehicle in the 1300 block S. 9th St. Finto resisted officer’s effort to take him into custody for his outstanding warrants: Felony Theft, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, and Escape.

Officers used pepper spray and a taser to reduce the risk of injury to Finto and officers as he continued to resist. Once officers had control of Finto, they placed him in a Wrap Restraint to prevent further acts of aggression from him and reduce risk of escape.

Every use of force is documented and reviewed by supervisors and managers to determine if the use of force was appropriate and reasonable.

As a precaution, he was taken by EMS to Baylor Scott and White for evaluation before being transported to the Bell County Jail.

