TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department has arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Around 4:40pm, officers responded to the 800 block of S. 31st St.

The suspect allegedly followed two men who were victims. After the two men confronted the suspect, the suspect attempted to shoot one of the men with a pistol, but the bullet did not hit either of the men.

All individuals immediately fled the scene, but Temple PD located and arrested the suspect one block away, along with locating the weapon and shell casing at the scene.

No injuries were reported from this incident. The suspect and the two men knew each other prior to this incident.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information cancall the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Source: Temple Police Department