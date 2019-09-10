FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

Temple PD investigates package theft

(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is investigating a package theft.

The theft occurred last week in the 100 block of Lago Verde Lane.

Surveillance video captured a woman stealing approximately $250 worth of packages from a residence between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on September 6. The suspect left the scene in a silver sedan.

Anyone with any information about this suspect or case is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department

