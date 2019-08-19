Temple PD investigating aggravated assault

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is currently investigating an aggravated assault.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning, when officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Garfield Avenue in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg and upper arm areas. EMS was called to the scene and transported the victim to Scott and White for non-life-threatening injuries.

The department is now searching for two suspects in this case. Officers were advised the suspects got into a disagreement with the victim, which resulted in the victim being shot.

This case is currently active, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Source: Temple Police Department