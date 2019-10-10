Temple PD investigating kidnapping of high school student

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is investigating a kidnapping which occurred on Thursday morning.

Officers were advised a high school student was waiting for the school bus between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. at West Avenue O and South 9th Street.

The victim says four men exited a silver sedan and forced the victim into the vehicle. The victim was the only student at the intersection when the incident occurred.

The victim was able to escape his captors. He was located in a rural area south of Little River-Academy by railroad employees, who called the police.

The Temple Police Department is working with Temple ISD regarding the situation. Officers will have a heightened awareness during transportation hours.

The department’s criminal investigations division is investigating this incident. No additional information has been released.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department