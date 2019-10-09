Temple PD responds to fatal accident

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department responded to a single-vehicle fatality on Wednesday afternoon at Southwest Loop 363 and South 57th Street.

A four-door Mercedes sedan was traveling eastbound on Southwest HK Dodgen, left the roadway, and became wedged under the 57th Street bridge.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. The Temple Police Department’s traffic reconstruction unit was called to the scene.

The driver’s identity will be released once next of kin has been notified.

Source: Temple Police Department