TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in multiple vehicle burglaries.

On November 3, 2021 at 10:40 a.m., officers responded to a burglary of a vehicle report in the 8700 block of Stonehollow Drive.

While on scene, officers reviewed surveillance video where they observed an unknown suspect approach the victim’s vehicle, make entry, and remove items from inside the vehicle before leaving. Officers also observed other suspects walking around the neighborhood.

If anyone has any information, the Temple Police Department asks you to call 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Source: Temple Police Department